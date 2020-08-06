West Mall, Decathlon at FairPrice Hub among 9 new places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Nine more places, including West Mall and Decathlon at FairPrice Hub, were added to a list of locations visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported on Thursday (Aug 6).



COVID-19 cases had also visited the Bukit Batok ActiveSG gym, Food Paradise at 21 Bukit Batok Central and Sheng Siong supermarket in Teban Gardens.

The other locations added to the list were Gek Poh Shopping Centre, Tang Tea House and Evolution Hub - all in Jurong West - as well as Standing Sushi Bar at The Heart, Marina One Show Gallery.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH. People who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, the health ministry said.



"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 301 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 54,555.

Four cases were in the community, comprising two Singaporeans, a permanent resident and a work permit holder from India.

Another four cases were imported, including a Singaporean woman who returned to Singapore from Kazakhstan. Two cases are work pass holders who arrived from India, while the remaining imported case is a dependant’s pass holder who also arrived from India.

The remaining cases were linked to foreign worker dormitories.



