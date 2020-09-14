Queensway Shopping Centre, Waterway Point and West Mall visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Waterway Point and West Mall have been added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Sep 14).

Burger joint Shake Shack at Liat Towers and a 4Fingers Crispy Chicken outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 3 were also added to the list, along with Anytime Fitness at Queensway Shopping Centre, which was listed four times on separate days.

The new locations are as follows:



Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," it added.

The ministry said there is no need for people to avoid places that have been visited by COVID-19 cases, and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including five imported infections.

