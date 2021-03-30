COVID-19 Recovery Grant to provide additional 3 months of support

SINGAPORE: An additional three months of support will be made available under the COVID-19 Recovery Grant for those who need further assistance and continue to meet the requirements, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Tuesday (Mar 30).



Current grant recipients can apply to renew their support from Apr 19, if they are in the final month of assistance or if assistance has already ended.



The COVID-19 Recovery Grant was launched on Jan 18 to support lower- to middle-income workers and self-employed people affected by the pandemic.

It has supported more than 10,000 people and disbursed about S$10 million as of Mar 22, said MSF in a media release.



"The ongoing pandemic and its economic impact continue to affect some Singaporeans' financial and employment prospects," said the ministry.

With this addition, people can now receive a maximum of two tranches, or six months in total, of support from the COVID-19 Recovery Grant.



Applicants can apply online for the grant from 9am to 10pm until Apr 18, including weekends and public holidays. From Apr 19, the application portal will operate around the clock.

Current grant recipients must continue to meet the eligibility criteria, including active participation in job search and training, said MSF.



"It is important for (self-employed people) to continue playing a role in their healthcare adequacy through saving for their healthcare needs," added the ministry.

Self-employed people must therefore not have any outstanding Medisave contributions, or must be committed to making contributions via a GIRO plan to qualify for renewal of grant support.

First-time applicants can also apply for the grant. Applications for the grant remain open until Dec 31.



Each tranche of the COVID-19 Recovery Grant provides the following support to eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 21 years old and above:

- Up to S$700 a month for three months, for employees who have been retrenched or had their contracts terminated, or placed on no-pay leave for at least three consecutive months;

- Up to S$500 a month for three months, for employees facing salary loss of at least 50 per cent on average for at least three consecutive months; and

- Up to S$500 a month for three months, for self-employed people facing an average loss in net trade income of at least 50 per cent over a period of at least three consecutive months compared to their average monthly net trade income in 2019 or 2020.

