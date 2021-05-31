COVID-19 grant for workers, self-employed people during Heightened Alert period: What you need to know

SINGAPORE: A COVID-19 grant to help workers and self-employed people who are experiencing income loss through the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period will open for application on Thursday (Jun 3).

Eligible individuals placed on involuntary no-pay leave for at least a month between May 16 and Jun 30 may receive a one-off payout of up to S$700, while those who experience significant income loss of at least 50 per cent may receive up to S$500.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Monday released details on the eligibility criteria for applicants and the application process for the COVID-19 Recovery Grant - Temporary.

MSF said the grant is a "temporary scheme to facilitate quicker assistance to those whose incomes have fallen significantly and suddenly as a result of this round of closures and tighter restrictions".

This complements the existing COVID-19 Recovery Grant, which supports individuals who have involuntarily lost their jobs, placed on involuntary no-pay leave or face significant income loss for at least three consecutive months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, added the ministry.

Here's what you need to know about the COVID-19 Recovery Grant - Temporary.

WHO IS IT FOR?

Singaporeans or permanent residents aged 21 and above can apply for the grant.

Applicants must live in a property with annual value of not more than S$21,000 and not own more than one property.

Prior to the income loss or involuntary no-pay leave, their household income must not exceed S$7,800, or S$2,600 per capita.

Employees should have worked for at least a total of six months between January 2019 and December 2020.

Self-employed people can apply if their net trade income is reduced by at least 50 per cent for at least a month between May 16 and Jun 30 compared to their average monthly net trade income in 2019 or 2020.

Individuals who involuntarily lost their jobs should instead apply for the COVID-19 Recovery Grant, which provides three months of financial support.

CAN THOSE ON OTHER SUPPORT SCHEMES APPLY?

MSF said the COVID-19 Recovery Grant - Temporary is "meant for those who are not receiving support in June 2021".

As such, individuals cannot receive both the COVID-19 Recovery Grant and the temporary grant concurrently, "so there is no duplication of support", said the ministry.

Likewise, those who are getting help from other COVID-19 support schemes like the COVID-19 Driver Relief Fund are not eligible. Applicants are also not eligible if they are receiving assistance from ComCare, SGUnited or the Seafarers Relief Package.

Full-time National Servicemen are not eligible.

Those who have previously received the COVID-19 Recovery Grant can apply for the temporary grant if they are not receiving support in June 2021.

Individuals can receive up to two tranches of support from the COVID-19 Recovery Grant and one tranche from the temporary grant.

HOW TO APPLY?

The online application portal will open from 9am on Jun 3 to 11.59pm on Jul 2.

Applicants should prepare the following supporting documents:

- Documents on bank account details for the disbursement of funds

- For employees: Relevant documents indicating placement on involuntary no-pay leave or salary loss of at least 50 per cent for at least a month

- For self-employed people: Relevant documents indicating that you are currently self-employed

No proof of job search or training will be required for applicants.

This is because the intent of the temporary grant is "to provide one-off financial support to affected individuals during a period of tightened restrictions, where it may be challenging for applicants to find a job or seek out training opportunities", said MSF.

Those who need help completing the online application form can ring the ComCare Call hotline or email MSF's Social Service Office. Alternatively, they can visit their nearest Social Service Office.

