COVID-19: Relief period for event and tourism-related contracts further extended

SINGAPORE: The relief period for event and tourism-related contracts has been extended further, from Thursday (Dec 31) to Jan 31, 2021.

In a press release on Thursday, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said that the one-month extension will "enable both individuals and businesses to re-assess the COVID-19 situation and re-evaluate their events or tours in light of Phase 3".



Advertisement

Advertisement

Notifications for relief for such contracts must be served by Jan 31, 2021.

The events and tourism sectors are some of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the last extension of the relief period for such contracts was announced in October.

"With Phase 3, there will be more scope to make alternative arrangements and adjustments to the original contract terms," said MinLaw on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"For example, parties to a contract for a large wedding may agree to holding the event on the contracted date but at a smaller scale at an appropriately reduced price. This would be a fair result."

If the contracted event cannot proceed due to COVID-19, parties are "strongly encouraged" to negotiate the matter, said the ministry, adding that they should only apply for relief under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act if they are unable to reach an agreement.

Advertisement

If an agreement cannot be reached, either party may submit an application for an Assessor’s Determination up to two months after the end of the relief period - by Mar 31, 2021.

"In appropriate cases, Assessors may require parties to attend mediation or explain why an alternative arrangement (eg. a smaller scale event or a rescheduled event) is not being considered," said MinLaw.

The relief periods for the other scheduled contracts remain unchanged.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram