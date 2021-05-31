Residents at 2 more HDB blocks in Hougang to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing

SINGAPORE: Residents at two more blocks at Hougang Avenue 8 will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests, after traces of the virus were found in wastewater samples taken from those blocks.

There have not been any confirmed COVID-19 cases at those blocks, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (May 31).

The polymerase chain reaction testing for residents at blocks 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8 will take place from Jun 1 to 3. Testing will be conducted at the void deck of Block 507 Hougang Avenue 8 between 9am and 4pm on those dates.

“While there are currently no confirmed cases residing at 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8, COVID-19 viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples collected from these blocks,” the ministry said.

“As a precautionary measure, we will conduct mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents of these blocks.”

The health ministry also advised residents to monitor their health and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

“Leaflets will be distributed and SMS notifications will be sent to the residents to provide them with more information,” said MOH.

The move is part of the ministry’s surveillance measures to detect and prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in the community.

“This mandatory testing is carried out when epidemiology investigations have assessed that there is likely ongoing transmission,” it said.

“In the event that a positive case is detected, MOH will isolate the case, identify all close contacts, test and quarantine them to protect the community from further transmission.”

Earlier this month, the ministry tested all residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 after some residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Eleven COVID-19 cases from at least four different households living at the block, including two who were detected from the mandatory testing exercise.

Residents at Block 559 Pasir Ris St 51 were also tested last week after four COVID-19 cases were detected in two different households living in the block.

Singapore reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 16 infections in the community.

