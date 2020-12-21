2 Resorts World Sentosa hotels to suspend bookings for 1 month after failing to comply with COVID-19 measures: STB

SINGAPORE: Two Resorts World Sentosa hotels, the Beach Villas and Equarius Hotel, have been directed to suspend bookings for one month after failing to comply with COVID-19 safe management measures, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Monday (Dec 21).

The suspension will begin on Tuesday and end on Jan 21, 2021, with bookings allowed to resume the day after.

"The two hotels are not permitted to accept new bookings for the duration of the suspension. However, they are still permitted to fulfil existing bookings," said STB in a media release.



Investigations by STB's enforcement officers revealed that at least 15 people had gathered in a two-storey villa at the Beach Villas on Oct 10. Only four had been registered as guests with the hotel.

STB also found that Equarius Hotel failed to prevent a gathering of 16 people in a guest room on Nov 17. The guest room was booked under the names of three of the people in the group.



The hotels also failed to ensure SafeEntry check-ins and temperature taking for the individuals involved.

Further investigations of the hotels as well as individuals involved are under way, and enforcement actions may be taken, said STB.



10 HOTELS FINED

STB said 10 hotels and hostels have been fined for breaching safe management measures, such as failing to conduct entry screening or record contact details of guests that enter their premises.

"STB takes a serious view of any breach in SMMs (safe management measures) and will not hesitate to take enforcement action for non-compliance. Businesses and members of public are required to adhere to prevailing safe management measures to prevent COVID-19 clusters from forming," said the agency.



"The Government will also step up enforcement checks during this period to ensure compliance. Businesses and members of public are also reminded that the current group size limit of five individuals will continue to apply until Phase 3 takes effect from Dec 28, 2020."

STB said "strict enforcement action" will be taken against errant businesses or individuals, which may include fines, temporary closure and prosecution.



First-time offenders may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for six months or both, with double the possible maximum punishment for repeat offenders.​​​​​​​



