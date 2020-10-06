2 restaurants ordered to close, 13 F&B outlets fined for breaching COVID-19 safety measures

SINGAPORE: Two restaurants were ordered to close after failing to comply with measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Tuesday (Oct 6).

At Tong Xin Ru Yi Traditional Hotpot located at 6 Lorong Telok, nine customers were seated across two tables and intermingling in a private room on Oct 3 at 9.15pm. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) issued an order requiring the operator to close the premises for a period of 10 days from Oct 6 to Oct 15.

On the same day, several customers were found consuming alcohol at 11.40pm at the Invincible Noodle House, located at 13 Circular Road. The URA issued an order requiring the operator to close the premises for a period of 10 days from Oct 3 to Oct 12.

Another 13 food and beverage (F&B) outlets have been fined for breaching safe management measures since Sep 25, said MSE.



The breaches included admitting and seating groups of more than five from different households together, allowing groups to intermingle between tables, seating groups of customers less than 1 metre apart, and not ensuring that food handlers wear their masks properly.



Twelve of the outlets were fined S$1,000 for breaching the measures and one outlet was fined S$2,000 for repeat offences.



The outlets are:

1. Aburi-EN, Vivocity, #01-159/160

2. Chuan Grill & Bar, 3A River Valley

3. Chu Lin Bar Pte Ltd, 15 Chu Lin Road

4. Don Ho, Keong Saik Road

5. Feng Shui Inn, Resorts World Sentosa

6. Hong Hu Restaurant, 95 Beach Road, #01-01 (2nd offence)

7. Mrs Pho, Vivocity, #B2-29

8. Nakhon Kitchen, Vivocity, #B2-23C

9. Riverwalk Tandoor, 20 Upper Circular Road, #B1-38

10. Tai Yuan (Singapore) Business Development Pte. Ltd., 163A Gangsa Road #01-01

11. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, East Wing, Suntec City, #02-603/604

12. V6 Foodcourt Holdings Pte Ltd, 678A Choa Chu Kang Crescent, #01-01 (Multi-Storey Carpark)

13. Yen, 39 Duxton Hill



Additional inspections were conducted from Oct 2 to Oct 3 across 77 F&B outlets in known hotspots.

Of these, four were found to have breached safe management measures.

The breaches involved groups of more than five seated together or intermingling between tables, seating groups of customers less than 1 metre apart and the serving and consumption of alcohol past 10.30pm.



Although the majority of patrons observe safe management measures, a minority continues to breach them, said MSE, adding that those who breach the safe management measures will face enforcement action, such as fines, without further warning.

"The Government will continue with enforcement checks at F&B outlets around Singapore to ensure that they remain safe spaces for all," said MSE.

"We urge patrons to be socially responsible and observe the SMMs. Agencies will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against both patrons and premises that do not comply with SMMs."

21 INDIVIDUALS FINED S$300 EACH

A total of 21 individuals will also be fined S$300 each for not observing safe management measures at F&B outlets on Oct 2 and Oct 3, said MSE.

These breaches involved gathering and sitting in groups of more than five, intermingling between tables and not putting on masks promptly after eating or drinking.

The breaches by these individuals were observed in F&B outlets at Resorts World Sentosa, Boat Quay and Clarke Quay.



"Masks should be worn at all times unless when eating or drinking, or doing strenuous activities, regardless of premises. In particular, dining is an activity that involves considerable risks because people are gathered in an enclosed space, without their masks on, and for a prolonged duration," said MSE.

"While we understand that diners tend to continue their conversations and interaction after meals at F&B outlets, they should do so with their masks on to prevent the spread of droplets."

F&B establishments were allowed to resume dine-in services from Jun 19 under Phase 2 of Singapore’s reopening, subject to safe management measures.

Last week, 32 diners were fined S$300 each for flouting COVID-19 safe management measures, eight F&B outlets ordered to close, and 14 F&B outlets fined for various breaches.

