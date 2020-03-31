COVID-19: Rise in Singapore’s locally transmitted and unlinked cases, Health Minister stresses importance of safe distancing

SINGAPORE: The number of locally transmitted and unlinked cases of COVID-19 in Singapore is increasing, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday (Mar 31), as he stressed the importance of taking safe distancing measures seriously.

On average, there are 25 locally transmitted cases a day, Mr Gan said during a press conference that was held virtually on video conferencing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The number of local cases is rising and so are unlinked cases. Contact tracing is ongoing, and it is very important for us to continue to do so,” he said.

As the virus continues to spread across the world, there is “strong evidence” that safe distancing is a very important measure to stop and slow down the transmission, Mr Gan noted.

It was a message emphasised by Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on COVID-19 with Mr Gan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said that Singapore’s focus now has to be on locally transmitted cases, particularly the unlinked cases as the number of imported cases from people returning to Singapore tapers off.

“Particularly worrying are the unlinked cases. We have an excellent contact tracing team, and they are going all out to trace down each and every new case, identify the links,” Mr Wong said.

However, he cautioned that it will be “very difficult” for them as they go about doing their work, with new cases “popping up” every day.

The number of unlinked cases in Singapore currently is a “reflection of exposure” that these individuals have already had in the past, said director of medical services at the Ministry of Health (MOH) Kenneth Mak.

“And it is often a result of an exposure to people who are infected, who persist on in these (social) activities,” he added.

IMPORTANCE OF SAFE DISTANCING

Among the linked cases, Assoc Prof Mak noted that “there are certain patterns”.

“Many of them are linked by activity, and it includes social gatherings, links, by virtue of being in the same household. In other words, family members, linked by virtue of working together with colleagues at the workplace and other social activities including singing classes,” said Prof Mak.

“This reinforces therefore the importance of our social measures to enhance physical distancing and safe separation,” he added.

“It is therefore important for all of us to therefore assist in controlling the creation and propagation of clusters by obeying these measures.”

Mr Gan said that while he is “heartened” that many Singaporeans are starting to modify their behaviour and adopt safe distancing as part of their life, there are others who have not.

“I'm concerned that many more still have not heeded our advice and have carried on with social activities such as shopping, participating in social gatherings, as well as congregating in groups,” he said.

While acknowledging that safe distancing measures can be “quite onerous” and sometimes “even painful”, Mr Gan urged Singaporeans to do their part to stem the spread of the virus.

“The task force did not take it lightly in implementing these measures. But for safe distancing to work to slow down the spread of COVID-19, all Singaporeans have to play our part,” he said.

“Safe distancing can save lives.”