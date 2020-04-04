Solemnisations between Apr 7 and May 4 will need to be postponed, appeals heard on 'case-by-case' basis: MSF, ROMM

SINGAPORE: Solemnisations scheduled to be held between Apr 7 and May 4 will need to be postponed, with appeals heard on a "case-by-case" basis, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) on Monday (Apr 6).

In response to queries from CNA, MSF and ROMM spokepersons said in a statement that officers from the Registry of Marriages (ROM) and ROMM will be assisting couples who have filed marriage notices for solemnisations within this period.

They will help with the arrangements to postpone marriage notices and to waive or refund associated fees.

"In line with the announcement of major circuit breaker measures to battle the COVID-19 transmission, couples are strongly encouraged to postpone their solemnisations for their safety, and that of their guests and solemniser," said the statement.

"This covers all verification of documents and solemnisation of marriage at ROM/ROMM and external venues within the period from Apr 7 to May 4, 2020. We seek the cooperation of all couples and will handle appeals on a case-by-case basis."

The filing of new marriage notices to conduct solemnisations within this period will not be accepted, added both ministries.

"We regret the inconvenience caused. However, given the current situation, we seek everyone’s cooperation to play our part and exercise social responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep ourselves, our families and loved ones, and the wider community safe," said the statement.

On Apr 3, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced that Singapore would be making a "decisive move" to curb the spread of COVID-19.

These measures included the closure of most workplaces, with the exception of essential services and key economic sectors, said Mr Lee.



“Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open. They are essential services,” Mr Lee added.

This would take effect from Apr 7 to May 4.

