6 F&B outlets ordered to close, another 3 fined for breaching COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Six food and beverage outlets have been ordered to close and three more fined for breaching COVID-19 safe management measures, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Monday (Mar 29).

Two of the outlets - Club Mao by Barcode and Club Bubbery, both located in Oriental Plaza - failed to minimise physical interaction between staff members and customers by allowing the former to host groups of customers at different tables.

Club Mao was ordered to close for 30 days from Mar 20, while Club Bubbery was ordered to close for 10 days from the same date.



Three customers at Club Mao were also fined S$300 each for allegedly failing to keep 1m distance from others when mingling with customers from another group.

Further investigations are ongoing for the alleged breaches at Club Mao. The club was previously ordered to close last December for breaching COVID-19 rules, said MSE.



Four other establishments were ordered to close for 10 days after allowing customers to consume alcohol after 10.30pm.

They are: De Luxy at Bugis Cube, Kiss Bistro at Boat Quay, SK Karaoke Pub at Joo Chiat and Steamov Restaurant on Beach Road.

THREE ESTABLISHMENTS FINED



Another three establishments were fined for flouting various COVID-19 rules.

Destiny Japanese KTV Pub at Cuppage Plaza was fined S$2,000 for providing games for customers to play on Mar 20.

F&B businesses are not allowed to provide games if they are not also an amusement centre, under the regulations.



Chinatown Seafood Restaurant on Trengganu Street, also known as Ba Dao Guan, was fined S$2,000 for failing to minimise interaction between staff members and customers on Mar 20.

Both establishments were previously fined for breaching safe management measures.



Alankar Restaurant on Dunlop Street was fined S$1,000 for seating different groups of customers less than 1m apart on Mar 24.

Enforcement checks will continue to be stepped up at F&B outlets, parks, malls and other hotspots, with firm enforcement action to be taken against errant operators and individuals, said MSE.



The ministry said that the risks of COVID-19 community transmission remain, even with Singapore's vaccination programme under way and the resumption of more activities.

"It is particularly important to mitigate the risks at F&B establishments through strict compliance with safe distancing and safe management measures, as patrons are unmasked for long periods of time.

"We urge all members of the public and F&B operators to remain vigilant and to continue adhering to safe management measures, even for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19," said MSE.



