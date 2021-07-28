SAF commander to be disciplined after addressing recruits in public with mask tucked under chin

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) commander who did not comply with safe management measures while addressing Basic Military Training (BMT) recruits near Pasir Ris MRT station will be "disciplinarily dealt with", the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday (Jul 27).

In a video circulating on Facebook, a man in a white t-shirt can be seen addressing a group of SAF servicemen with his mask tucked under his chin and a drink in hand. Other photos also show him smoking in the area.



An investigation by the SAF found that the commander breached safe management measures, a MINDEF spokesperson said in response to media queries.



"Safe management measures are critical to ensure the safe conduct of the SAF's training and operations, and our commanders are expected to set a positive example as well as enforce those rules to protect themselves and their trainees," the ministry added.



Singapore reported 136 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday.



In order to maintain operational readiness and training safety in a COVID-19 endemic environment, the SAF has implemented "safe, practical and sustainable measures", said MINDEF in a fact sheet last month.

This includes a "three-pronged strategy" of vaccination, strengthened testing and surveillance, as well as the cohorting of troops.​​​​​​​

