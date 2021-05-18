SAF defers NS in-camp training, suspends IPPT at FCCs and public locations in tightening of COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: In view of the evolving COVID-19 situation in Singapore, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will defer in-camp training (ICT) unless it is essential for operations, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday (May 18).

Fitness conditioning centres (FCCs) will also be closed with immediate effect, and the conduct of individual physical proficiency tests (IPPT) will be suspended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

National service fitness improvement training (FIT) at FCCs, SAFRA gyms and public locations has also been suspended, while large-scale events will be cancelled, deferred or reduced in size.

These measures will remain in place until Jun 13.

NSmen with an IPPT window which closes during the suspension period will be granted a one-time waiver of their annual IPPT requirement, MINDEF said in a statement.

Key activities for operational units will continue with strict COVID-19 measures in place, however.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Activities critical for build-up of operational units will continue with stringent safe management measures in place,” SAF said.

“As with other essential personnel, the vaccination programme for SAF personnel is making steady progress, with the majority of active forces expected to be vaccinated by the middle of the year.

“As an added precaution, the SAF had also introduced swab tests for servicemen who enlist in May, as well as their trainers, to ensure that Basic Military Training (BMT) can be conducted safely. These measures will continue.”

Safe management measures for SAF units include enhanced hygiene practices, frequent disinfection of common areas and staggered meal times.

Advertisement

Servicemen are also split into smaller groups for all activities, and NSmen have to take swab tests before commencing unit-level ICT.

“The SAF will continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and review the measures in place to keep our servicemen safe,” MINDEF said.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram