Beauty parlour, 5 F&B outlets fined for breaching COVID-19 safety measures

SINGAPORE: A beauty parlour and five food and beverage outlets have been fined for breaching COVID-19 safe management measures, said Enterprise Singapore on Sunday (Sep 6).

Infringements were found during enforcement checks in August. The businesses are located at Golden Mile Complex, Golden Mile Tower, Peninsula Plaza and People's Park Complex, said Enterprise Singapore.

Mei Mei Beauty at People's Park Complex was penalised for offering threading services "where the thread was held in the beautician's mouth", the statement said, adding that this practice is currently disallowed.



Composition fines were also issued to King of Fried Rice Management and Leng Saap @ Rot Fai Market at Golden Mile Tower, New Udon Thai Food at Golden Mile Complex, as well as Little Myanmar and Yanant Thit at Peninsula Plaza.

The F&B outlets were fined for failure to observe the minimum 1m safe distance between groups of diners.

New Udon Thai Food was given a higher fine of S$2,000.

"This is the second time the outlet had failed to enforce proper safe management measures," said Enterprise Singapore.

New Udon Thai Food was first fined in June for poor crowd control and failure to ensure the 1m safe distance among customers in queues.

"Further action will be taken if these businesses continue to flout the rules, including imposition of higher fines and suspension of their operations. They could also be charged in court under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act," said Enterprise Singapore.

"We take a serious view of any infringement of safe distancing measures and will not hesitate to take action against non-compliant businesses."

First-time offenders may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months or both. Repeat offenders face up to twice the fine and jail term.

"We urge members of the public to remain vigilant, be socially responsible and fully cooperate with the measures that have been put in place by the establishments," said Enterprise Singapore.

People should wear their masks properly whenever they are out, and diners should only remove their masks while eating or drinking. Gatherings should be limited to five people and intermingling between different groups of diners should be avoided.

"Businesses must also play their part in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and keep their staff and customers safe during this period," Enterprise Singapore added.

"This includes ensuring their staff comply strictly with the safe management measures as well as actively intervene and guide their customers if they are infringing any measures."



