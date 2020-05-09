COVID-19: SafeEntry digital check-in system deployed to more than 16,000 venues

SINGAPORE: The SafeEntry digital check-in system, which logs employees' and visitors' entry into businesses to facilitate contact tracing, has been deployed to more than 16,000 venues to date, said the Ministry of Health and Smart Nation and Digital Government Office in a joint release on Saturday (May 9).

Developed by the Government Technology Agency, SafeEntry requires visitors to scan their identification card so that the system can record their arrival and departure times. The system reduces the manual effort needed by businesses to track visitor movements and eases crowds at entry points, according to the SafeEntry website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On May 2, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said businesses allowed to operate from May 12 as part of the Government's easing of COVID-19 "circuit breaker" measures would be required to use the SafeEntry app.

"As a start, deployment will be made mandatory for places where individuals are likely to be in close proximity for prolonged periods or in enclosed spaces, or where there is higher traffic," said the Government in Saturday's joint release.

"To date, SafeEntry has been deployed at more than 16,000 premises," the authorities said, adding that a list of the facilities where SafeEntry must be deployed from May 12 can be found on the SafeEntry website and will be updated as more activities and services resume.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among these venues are workplaces including offices and factories, schools, healthcare facilities, community care facilities, hairdressers, supermarkets, popular wet markets, malls and hotels.

SafeEntry will also be progressively rolled out to taxis from May 12 to better support contact tracing for street-hail trips.

Retail outlets such as convenience stores and pharmacies, as well as take-out F&B outlets, are not required but encouraged to use SafeEntry.

"Employees and visitors should check in and check out of workplaces and other venues using SafeEntry to help our contact tracers establish cluster links and transmission chains.

"It is important that everyone plays their part and uses SafeEntry, so that we can collectively prevent new clusters from forming," the release added.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram