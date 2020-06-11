Safety measures in new transit holding areas in Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Passengers flying through Changi Airport will be directed to new transit holding areas in Terminals 1 and 3.

This is to provide “a safe environment for all passengers and airport workers”, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Thursday (Jun 11) as it prepares for the gradual resumption of transit passenger services.

This comes after Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that it has received approval to reinstate transit flights from some cities in Australia and New Zealand.

CAG said that the holding areas will be disinfected regularly and temperature taking will be conducted at the entrances. Transit passengers with a high temperature or who appear or feel unwell will be given medical attention.

All passengers must wear a face mask and adhere to the safe distancing markers.

Seats in the transit holding area are vacuumed and wiped regularly with disinfectant. (Photo: Changi Airport Group)

In addition, airport staff in the transit holding areas are required to wear a face mask, face shield and gloves, and will also have their temperatures taken before entering the area.

Contactless hand sanitisers, automatic water taps and doors equipped with sensors in restrooms are available in the transit holding areas, CAG said.

All restrooms, seats and chairs are regularly cleaned and disinfected. “Frequently touched surfaces such as charging stations, tables and playgrounds have been sprayed with a long-lasting anti-microbial disinfectant coating that reduces the risk of virus transmission,” said CAG.

Restrooms inside the THAs are cleaned and disinfected frequently and are equipped with automatic sensor-activated water taps. (Photo: Changi Airport Group)

Carpets are vacuumed daily by autonomous cleaning robots equipped with a HEPA filter that catches fine particles. The robots are also fitted with a misting machine to disinfect the carpets after cleaning.

Autonomous cleaning robots. (Photo: Changi Airport Group)

Airport staff will direct transit passengers from the holding areas to the gate holding room for their departing flight.

The transit holding area in Terminal 1 is located at Gates C1 to C3 and the one in Terminal 3 is outside Gate A15.



