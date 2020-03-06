SAFRA Jurong COVID-19 cluster: Confirmed cases cleared mandatory temperature checks

SINGAPORE: The individuals who visited SAFRA Jurong for a private dinner function on Feb 15 and later tested positive for COVID-19 had cleared mandatory temperature checks, SAFRA said on Thursday (Mar 5).

"They did not have fever, nor exhibited any flu-like symptoms," said SAFRA on its website, after it emerged that the dinner was linked to at least eight confirmed cases.

"They also did not have any recent travel history to mainland China within the past 14 days of their visit to the club as stated within their declaration," said SAFRA.

SAFRA said that the dinner function linked to Singapore's latest cluster of cases was held at Joy Garden Restaurant.

SAFRA was informed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) of the confirmed cases on Feb 15 and closed the restaurant for the next four days between Feb 16 and 19 for cleaning, it said in a separate Facebook post on Friday.

These have been identified as Cases 94, 96, 107, 112, 114, 115, 116 and 117.

SAFRA Jurong first emerged as a cluster on Thursday, with MOH saying that four cases (Cases 114 to 117) were linked to the dinner function.



MOH also said that four previously confirmed cases, including the 12-year-old Singaporean student at Raffles Institution and his family member were linked to the cluster.

To date, there are 117 cases of the coronavirus in Singapore.

Eight COVID-19 cases have been linked to a dinner function at Joy Garden restaurant at SAFRA Jurong. (Photo: Google Street View)

As a precautionary measure, the restaurant - along with all other areas that the affected individuals might have been visited - will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected again from Friday night, it added.

Joy Garden will be closed from Mar 9 to 12, SAFRA Jurong said.

SAFRA said it had installed additional precautionary measures after Singapore moved the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) up a level to Orange on Feb 7.

The additional measures included mandatory temperature taking and declaration of travel history and contact details, increased cleaning and disinfection, the provision of hand sanitisers and health advisories.

The confirmed cases linked to the dinner had cleared the mandatory temperature checks conducted at the entrance of the club, SAFRA said.

SAFRA Jurong has provided the details of the attendees at the dinner function to MOH for contact tracing.

The club will continue to monitor the situation closely and take further appropriate actions, where necessary, it said.

"The safety and well-being of our NSmen and the community remain our utmost priority," SAFRA said.

