COVID-19: Schools to conduct 1 day of home-based learning a week from April

SINGAPORE: From April, students in primary and secondary schools as well as junior colleges and centralised institutes will have one day of home-based lessons a week, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Friday (Mar 27).

The move comes amid an increase in the number of imported COVID-19 cases in Singapore and enhanced measures to stem the spread of the outbreak.

Primary schools will carry out home-based learning on Wednesdays, secondary schools on Thursdays, while junior colleges and centralised institutes will conduct them on Friday, said MOE.

“The recent spike in imported cases signals a new phase in our nation’s fight against COVID-19”, said MOE.

“To support further safe distancing, schools will progressively transit to a blended learning model, starting with one day of home-based learning a week,” the ministry said.

MOE Kindergartens will not be affected by the arrangement.

SCHOOLS TO ASSIST STUDENTS WITH NO ACCESS TO DIGITAL DEVICES

On days where students are not on home-based learning, schools will stagger dismissal times to “reduce the transient congestion of students”, said MOE.

The ministry added that schools will provide instructions to students and parents on accessing home-based learning materials from Monday.

“When this requires use of digital devices, schools will assist students who do not have access,” said MOE, adding that the ministry’s headquarters will provide schools with sufficient resources.

The Singapore Student Learning Space will also be accessible to students during this period, it said.

“While digital technologies will play a key part in home-based learning, all our students can rely upon the ongoing support of their teachers and other school personnel,” said MOE.

Students in Special Education (SPED) Schools and their parents will also receive home-based learning support for the customised curriculum from SPED teacher through regular contact.

STUDENT CARE PRIORITY GIVEN TO PARENTS WITH JOBS IN ESSENTIAL SERVICES

Schools will remain open for “a small group of students” whose parents are not able to secure alternative childcare arrangement, said MOE, adding that priority will be given to parents in essential services such as healthcare.

A small number of teachers will be in school to supervise these students, as well as support students at home who may have any enquires.

“Home-based learning will not be able to fully replace the depth and variety of learning experiences that out students derive from being physically present in school”, said MOE.

“We are also conscious that moving to home-based learning will have impact on many parents and families, especially those without good home support. Hence, we want to progressively introduce home-based learning, so as to allow both our students and parents to be better prepared should the situation call for more days of home-based learning,” said the ministry.

It added that it will put in place additional measures to help students with higher needs or those who require more support for this arrangement.

CENTRE-BASED LEARNING

For the first two weeks of Term 2, MOE had switched centre-based learning to the home-based learning format. This was to reduce the risk of intermingling of students from different schools.

Centre-based learning will continue in this arrangement until the end of Term 2.

“For graduating students in Secondary 4 and 5, and JC2, the mode of learning can take the form of video-conferencing in their respective schools or at home, so that ‘live’ lessons can still be conducted without them having to travel to the centres and mingle across schools,” said MOE.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF CO-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES

Co-curricular activities will remain suspended for the rest of Term 2, said MOE.

External activities and those that involve the mingling of students across schools - such as Learning Journeys, activities at Outdoor Adventure Learning Centres and the National School Games - will also remain suspended for the rest of the term.

The Singapore Youth Festival Arts Presentation will also be cancelled.