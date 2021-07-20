Schools to suspend in-person CCAs, no group activities for PE classes as part of tighter COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: All in-person co-curricular activities (CCAs) will be suspended from Jul 22, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Tuesday (Jul 20), in line with the COVID-19 task force's announcement to tighten restrictions.



"Where possible and meaningful, CCAs may be reformatted and conducted online," said MOE, adding that external activities will remain suspended.



For physical education (PE) classes, there will be no group activities.

Schools will also only conduct individual mask-off activities for PE classes in outdoor or well-ventilated venues, added MOE.



All mask-off music and drama classes will be suspended.



Centre-based classes will be conducted online for all non-graduating cohorts.



School-based activities and after-school care arrangements will continue, subject to tighter measures.



MOE said schools will continue to have fixed “exam-style” seating, with up to two students per group for group work.



During recess, fixed seating arrangements will also remain, with 1m spacing between students.



Schools will also be updated about the arrangements for national examinations that may be affected by the tightened safe management measures, added MOE.



All institutes of higher learning will continue to keep in-person class and lecture sizes to no more than 50 people. Similar to schools, in-person CCAs and indoor mask-off activities will be suspended.



Internships and work attachments will continue, with students adhering to the prevailing safe management measures at the organisations they are attached with.



MASK-ON, IN-PERSON TUITION CLASSES PERMITTED



The tighter restrictions are part of Singapore's return to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) from Jul 22 to Aug 18 amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.



In-person private tuition and enrichment classes that involve mask-off activities such as singing and the playing of wind instruments will not be allowed during this period.



While other mask-on tuition and enrichment classes can go ahead, MOE said it “strongly encourages” all private tuition and enrichment classes to be conducted online to minimise the risk of inter-mingling among students.



Telecommuting should also be the default arrangement for employees of these centres.



Should there be staff members deployed on-site, MOE said centres must strictly ensure that there is no cross-deployment of employees across worksites, to reduce the risk of introducing infection spread through inter-mingling.

