Science Centre, Snow City to reopen from Jul 17

SINGAPORE: Science Centre Singapore and its group of attractions, KidsSTOP and Snow City, will reopen in stages from Friday (Jul 17).

The attractions have been closed since Apr 6, a day before the start of Singapore's circuit breaker to stop the spread of COVID-19. Singapore is now in Phase 2 of its reopening, with more businesses gradually resuming operations.



All three attractions will implement timed entry and controlled admission capacity, the Science Centre said in a media release. This is to limit large gatherings and close contact over a prolonged duration.



The Science Centre and KidsSTOP will open daily during the school holidays from Jul 17 to Jul 26, and the opening hours are from 10am to 5pm.



Tickets will be available for two timed sessions from 10am to 1pm, and 2pm to 5pm each day. Each session can accommodate a maximum of 500 visitors in the Science Centre, and 100 visitors in KidsSTOP.



These two attractions will transition to a three-day week starting on Jul 31, operating from Fridays to Sundays until further notice.

Snow City will operate from 10am to 6pm each day, until Jul 26, with tickets available on an hourly or two-hourly basis. A maximum of 50 visitors is allowed at any time.



It will transition to a five-day week starting Jul 29, operating from Wednesdays to Sundays until further notice.



All three attractions will be closed for disinfection from 1pm to 2pm on the days they are opened.



SAFETY PRECAUTIONS



Admission tickets can be purchased online in advance. Tickets will not be sold on-site, said the Science Centre.



Upon arrival, visitors are required to undergo mandatory temperature screening and contact tracing via the SafeEntry system.

Guests should have their e-tickets or redemption vouchers ready for contactless scanning at the entrance.

All visitors must wear face masks and maintain a safe distance of at least 1m between their group and staff, as well as others near them.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to maintain "high standards of personal hygiene" during their visit, such as frequent washing and sanitising of hands, said the Science Centre.

Hand-sanitisers will be available at all key access points, and gloves will also be available upon request. A "long-term" disinfectant coating has also been applied to high-touch points and surfaces.

However, water coolers will not be available in line with safety regulations and visitors are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.

"We would like to thank all guests for their patience and support through these challenging times," said the Science Centre.

"We look forward to welcoming our cherished learners, thinkers and explorers back to where science comes alive."

