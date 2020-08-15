15 crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 worked on ship that was in Singapore for repairs, refuel: MPA

SINGAPORE: Fifteen Filipino crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week all worked on the same vessel that had arrived in Singapore from India for repairs and refuelling, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Saturday (Aug 15).

The Bahamas-registered ocean-going ship arrived in Singapore on Aug 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first seafarer from the vessel to be confirmed with COVID-19 was on Aug 12. The next day, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported four more crew members had tested positive.

On Saturday - one week after the vessel arrived in Singapore - another 10 crew members were reported as positive.

Additionally, a technician who boarded the affected vessel between Aug 8 and Aug 12 to carry out essential repair and maintenance work has also been confirmed with COVID-19, said MOH on Saturday.

The man, a Filipino national holding a work pass, was one of the three community cases in Singapore reported on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement







Since Mar 23, ship crew members and passengers on short-term visits have not been allowed to disembark in Singapore, unless given special prior approval from MPA.

All vessels arriving in the Port of Singapore must also submit a Maritime Declaration of Health and crew members are required to record their temperature twice daily.

MPA said that all crew members were swabbed on the ship, where they remained until their COVID-19 test results came back positive. They were then transferred ashore and taken by ambulances to the hospital.

"The remaining crew members are currently quarantined onboard the ship," said MPA.

"Provisions are lifted up the ship to the crew to minimise physical contact," it added.

MPA also said that the ship is currently quarantined with no ongoing operations, and will be thoroughly disinfected.

There are currently 22 crew members on the ship, MPA told CNA.

Separately in July, three crew members scheduled to sign on to ocean-going cargo ships were found to be COVID-19 positive upon arrival, said MPA on Jul 24.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram