COVID-19 self-test kits to be made available to residents of specific blocks in Bukit Merah and Redhill

SINGAPORE: Residents of specific blocks in Bukit Merah and Redhill may soon be able to collect antigen rapid test kits at their nearest Residents' Committee Centre, as part of efforts by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to disrupt community transmission of COVID-19 in the area.

In a press release on Friday (Jun 25) night, MOH said it was investigating multiple cases of COVID-19 infection among individuals who reside or work in the area, as well as visitors of the vicinity.

Special testing operations and wastewater testing were also being conducted.



The Abbott PanBio COVID-19 Antigen Self-test and the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test are two of the four self-testing kits that have been given interim approval by HSA. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

"As an added layer of ringfencing to help to identify cases and prevent further transmission, MOH is working with the People’s Association for residents of specific blocks within the region to collect ART kits," it said.



Those eligible are "strongly encouraged" to collect these kits and perform self-testing, said MOH.

Residents can collect the kits at their nearest Residents' Committee Centre on Jun 26 and Jun 27. MOH did not specify which residential blocks the collection drive applied to.



Residents can refer to www.gowhere.gov.sg/art to check their eligibility and the nearest Residents' Committee Centre to collect their test kits.

Singapore reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the community on Friday.

Three of the community cases were linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster, which currently has 87 cases linked to it.



Six residents at 105 Henderson Cresent in Bukit Merah have also tested positive, forming a new cluster on Friday.

On Thursday, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, the Health Ministry’s director of medical services said more than half of the cases linked to the cluster at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre had not been vaccinated.

He added that the clusters in the Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru area were of concern to the authorities, and that they would continue to monitor them.



COMMUNITY TESTING AT ENG WATT STREET

In a separate press release on Friday, MOH said 13 cases had been detected so far in its investigation into likely COVID-19 transmission at Eng Watt Street.

The 13 cases were in three households at 66 Eng Watt Street.

Epidemiological investigations were ongoing to determine links and source of transmission.

To disrupt any wider, undetected transmission, MOH said it will conduct mandatory testing for all residents of 66 Eng Watt Street. Testing will be conducted at the pavilion at 2D Boon Tiong Road between 9am and 4pm on Jun 26 and Jun 27.

Testing is optional for those who tested negative for COVID-19 from Jun 22 onwards.

Those who test positive will be isolated, and close contacts will be identified, tested and quarantined.

MOH said it will also conduct voluntary testing for visitors and those who interacted with residents of 66 Eng Watt Street between Jun 8 and Jun 22, and encouraged those affected to come forward.

Testing for these individuals will be conducted by appointment at designated Regional Screening Centres between 9am and 4pm on Jun 26 and Jun 27.

Appointments can be made via https://go.gov.sg/66-ew-covid-19-testing.

