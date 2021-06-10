COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits for self-testing to be 'sold by pharmacists' from Jun 16: MOH

SINGAPORE: Four brands of COVID-19 antigen rapid test (ART) kits for self-testing will be "sold by pharmacists" from Jun 16, said the Ministry of Health on Thursday (Jun 10).

These self-test kits have received interim authorisation from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to be sold to the general public.

The kits are: Abbott PanBio COVID-19 Antigen Self-test, QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test, SD Biosensor SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test Nasal, and SD Biosensor Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test.

These tests produce results in less than 20 minutes, said the Health Ministry.

"They are simple to use, they can be self administered. From next week, Jun 16, these kits will be dispensed by pharmacists at selected retail pharmacies. We will then open up for counter sales at more retail locations progressively," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at a multi-ministry task force press conference.



Sales will initially be limited to 10 ART kits per person to ensure that there are "adequate supplies for all”, said the Health Ministry's director of medical services Kenneth Mak.



But as more supplies are made available for retail sales, authorities will "eventually allow test kits to be freely purchased", he said.

Singapore is set to ease COVID-19 measures from Jun 14 as the number of community cases falls.

"As we want to resume more activities, we need to make testing fast, easy and accessible," said Mr Ong.



Assoc Prof Mak added that the self-test kits “complement” Singapore’s overall surveillance strategy.



"These fast and easy to use tests allow us to detect infected cases more quickly, in particular among individuals who do not have acute respiratory infection symptoms, but are concerned that they may have been exposed to COVID-19," he said.



People who have a positive result on these self-test kits should "immediately approach" a Swab and Send Home Public Health Preparedness Clinic (SASH PHPC) for a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, said MOH.

They are then required to self-isolate until they receive a negative PCR test result, MOH added.

Those who test negative on their self-test ART should continue to stay vigilant and adhere to prevailing safe management measures.

“Individuals who have ARI symptoms should continue to visit a doctor for a full diagnosis and PCR test instead of relying on an ART self-test kit,” the ministry said.



More information on how the self-test kits are to be used and how the results can be interpreted will be made available through various media channels and the MOH website from Jun 16, said Assoc Prof Mak.



