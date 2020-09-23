COVID-19: Sentosa beachgoers required to make reservations during peak periods from Oct 17

SINGAPORE: Beachgoers headed to Sentosa will soon be required to make a reservation to get a spot on the beach during peak periods such as weekends and public holidays, as part of enhanced COVID-19 safety and crowd management measures.

From Oct 17, entry into Sentosa's Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches during peak periods will be by reservation only, with visitors required to book their slots online, said Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) in a statement on Wednesday (Sep 23).

Beachgoers may choose from two five-hour time slots: 8am to 1pm or 2pm to 7pm.

The move comes after crowds and queues were observed during peak periods, and is aimed at giving visitors "peace of mind" by facilitating COVID-19 safe management measures, said SDC.

Visitors can continue to enter the beaches without a reservation on weekdays, subject to capacity limits.

Bookings, which are limited to five per group, will open on Oct 10, for visits starting from Oct 17.

BEACHES SEGMENTED INTO 7 ZONES

In line with safe distancing measures, Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches have been divided into seven zones, each with a capacity of between 100 and 350, said SDC.

Locations of beach zones and entry kiosks on Sentosa's Tanjong beach. (Image: Sentosa Development Corporation)

On the day of their visit, beachgoers should approach the entry kiosk of their selected zone and present their confirmation email for verification. Wristbands will be issued for admission into the zone.

Locations of beach zones and entry kiosks on Sentosa's Palawan beach. (Image: Sentosa Development Corporation)

Beachgoers have to observe prevailing safe distancing measures such as checking in and out via SafeEntry, and wearing a mask at all times, except when consuming food and drink or engaging in strenuous activities.

Locations of beach zones and entry kiosks on Sentosa's Siloso beach. (Image: Sentosa Development Corporation)

MARKED SPOTS

In addition, "safety rings" indicating spots where groups of up to five people can gather have progressively been put in place on the beaches, said SDC.

Visitors should keep within the demarcated area and observe a minimum safe distance of 1m from other groups and guests.

Safety rings have progressively been put in place on Sentosa's beaches, indicating spots where small groups of up to five may gather. (Photo: Sentosa Development Corporation)

BEACH GAMES

Reservations will also be required for 15 beach courts across Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches for those who wish to play games such as beach volleyball.

Up to five people are permitted in each court-based game, with no inter-mingling between groups of players or cross-court games.

Guests who have booked beach courts are not required to make another reservation for entry to the beach, the company added.

"The launch of a reservation-only beach entry during peak periods will help us ensure that Sentosa remains safe for all guests and staff," said SDC CEO Thien Kwee Eng.

"We also seek the cooperation of our guests to continue being socially responsible so that Sentosa continues to be a place where all visitors will have an enjoyable experience."

