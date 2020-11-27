Seoul Garden at Tampines Mall closes for a day after COVID-19 case's dinner with 12 family members

SINGAPORE: Seoul Garden closed its Tampines Mall outlet on Friday (Nov 27) after authorities announced that a man who tested positive for COVID-19 had dinner there last week with 12 family members.

The 32-year-old Singaporean man and his family occupied three tables at the restaurant on Nov 21, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday, adding that there was mingling between the groups.



The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov 25, becoming Singapore's first community infection in more than two weeks.

"(We have) closed our Tampines Mall outlet for cleaning and disinfecting by a specialised and NEA-approved professional cleaning company," said general manager of Seoul Garden Group Garry Lam in a statement on Friday.

"Every effort has been made to assure our customers that the restaurant is safe for dining and to offer them peace of mind when we reopen the outlet tomorrow."

Mr Lam added that they were informed of the COVID-19 case on Thursday night.

"It's been six days since the person visited the outlet. As a precautionary measure, we have arranged for the crew to be tested," he said.

In response to CNA's queries on whether the family was allowed to dine in across several tables because they were from the same household, and if employees were trained to manage reservations or walk-in customers for big groups, Mr Lam said: "Our restaurants do not allow group(s) of more than five persons to dine in."

Seoul Garden's Tampines Mall outlet.

When asked about the safe management measures in place to ensure that groups do not mingle across tables, Mr Lam pointed to the statement issued.

"We would like to assure our customers that we have taken every effort to observe and operationalise the Safe Dining and Safe Distancing measures set out by Enterprise Singapore (ESG), Housing & Development Board (HDB), Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), for F&B establishments," said the statement.



"These measures include table and seating management of 5 persons or less, queue and crowd management, contact tracing and cleanliness and hygiene practices," it added.

"As we are located in a mall, all visitors are scanned for temperature when they enter the mall."

On Thursday, MOH said that investigations are ongoing to assess if safe management measures were breached.

The community case's close contacts have been identified, isolated and placed on quarantine, the ministry added.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period, with serological tests also conducted on his household and family contacts to determine if he could have been infected by them.

