Serangoon Gardens Country Club, F&B outlet at Changi Airport among locations visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Serangoon Gardens Country Club and an F&B outlet at Changi Airport were among several locations added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Aug 22).

Serangoon Gardens Country Club was visited between 2pm to 5pm on Aug 15. The PappaMia restaurant at Terminal 1 of Changi Airport was visited between 11am and 1.15pm on Aug 17.



Two F&B outlets within ITE College Central at 2 Ang Mo Kio Drive - Teng Sheng and Koufu - were added to the list, as was Harry's bar at Tai Seng Street. Eatery Kuan Kuan Gan Guo at 38 Mosque Street was also on the list.

The new locations are as follows:

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH, said the health ministry.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, MOH added.



"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," the press release said.

The ministry said there is no need for people to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.



Singapore reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including two in the community and five imported infections.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 56,266, with fatalities remaining at 27.



Both of the community cases are Singaporeans and are currently unlinked to previous cases, the health ministry said.



One of the cases, a 63-year-old woman, was tested after being admitted to a hospital for another medical condition. The other community case, a 56-year-old woman, had gone to work at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central. She was detected to have the coronavirus after she was diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

The five imported cases include a Singaporean man who returned from Iran on Aug 10, two dependant's pass holders, a student's pass holder and a work permit holder currently employed in Singapore.



The five imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their stay-home notices at dedicated facilities.

