None of the serious COVID-19 local cases in last 28 days were fully vaccinated: MOH

SINGAPORE: None of the serious local COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore in the last 28 days had completed the full vaccination regimen, according to the Ministry of Health's daily report on the coronavirus situation on Thursday (Jul 1).

There were 24 local cases during this period that needed oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) or died, said MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of these, 21 were unvaccinated, three were partially vaccinated and none were fully vaccinated.

This is "continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected", said the ministry.



(Table: MOH)

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of Thursday, 127 COVID-19 cases were warded in hospital, with most well and under observation.

There were nine cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and three in critical condition in the ICU, the report showed.

According to a chart monitoring these cases by age group, six of the serious cases were aged 60 and above while the remaining three were aged between 40 and 60.

(Table: MOH)

Advertisement

MOH said that as of Jun 30, it had administered a total of 5,485,548 doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, covering 3,376,297 people. A total of 2,109,251 individuals have received their second dose and completed the full vaccination regimen.

Singapore targets to inoculate two-thirds of the population with COVID-19 vaccines by National Day, which falls on Aug 9.



As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,589 cases and 36 deaths from the disease.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram