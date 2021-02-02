More than 360 COVID-19 stay-home notice breaches and 130 quarantine order violations so far: MHA

SINGAPORE: There have been 367 breaches of stay-home notices and 130 quarantine order breaches as of Jan 25, said Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Tuesday (Feb 2).

A total of 308,442 stay-home notices and 268,385 quarantine orders have been issued as of Jan 25, he added, in response to a parliamentary question from MP Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who breach their stay-home notices or quarantine orders may be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act and be liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months or both, said Dr Faishal.

For example in July last year, a Singaporean was sentenced to three months to prison for evading health officials serving a home quarantine order on four occasions and for refusing to comply with the order, he noted.

Government agencies may also take “administrative actions” against those who violate stay-home notices or quarantine orders, said the Minister of State.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in November 2020 revoked the work passes of four people who breached their stay-home notice requirements. Additionally. a Singapore permanent resident lost his permanent resident status and was barred from re-entering Singapore after he breached his stay-home notice, Dr Faishal said in Parliament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Government has adopted a range of technological solutions to monitor individuals on stay-home notice and quarantine order, said Dr Faishal.



"Since August 2020, all individuals who serve stay-home notice at their place of residence need to wear an electronic monitoring device for the whole duration,” said Dr Faishal.

“These devices are issued to the travellers after immigration clearance and will need to be activated once they reach their place of residence,” he said, adding that the devices use GPS and 4G or Bluetooth signals to determine if people on stay-home notice are within range of their place of residence.

Advertisement

“During the 14-day SHN (stay-home notice) period, persons wearing these devices may receive notifications on their devices and need to acknowledge them in a timely manner.”

Authorities will be alerted if there is any attempt to leave their place of residence or if they tamper with the electronic device. Officials will then investigate the situation and take further enforcement actions if necessary, Dr Faishal added.

Similarly, those under quarantine will also need to wear electronic monitoring devices to ensure that they do not breach their quarantine orders, he said.

This includes Singaporeans, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors.



Addressing the HOMER app mentioned by Mr Chua in his question, Dr Faishal said the app was introduced in April last year and is currently used alongside the electronic monitoring devices.

“The HOMER App uses facial recognition and location tracking to verify the PUQs’ (persons under quarantine) identity and location respectively, to ensure that they do not breach their QO (quarantine order) requirements.”



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram