Marina Bay Sands mall, Pizza Hut at Westgate added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands was on Monday (May 24) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.



The Pizza Hut outlet at Westgate mall was also on the list of locations, after a delivery worker who frequently delivered goods at Westgate and a waiter at Pizza Hut were found to be COVID-19 positive, said the Ministry of Health.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Other locations include the Mustafa Centre and the nearby Malabar Gold & Diamonds jewellery store, as well as the DAISO and Toys "R" Us outlets at VivoCity.



The list of new locations is as follows:



The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

Advertisement

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore reported 24 new COVID-19 community cases on Monday, including two unlinked infections.

Two Singapore Polytechnic (SP) students linked to the JEM/Westgate COVID-19 cluster have tested positive for the coronavirus, making there eight COVID-19 cases among SP students.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram