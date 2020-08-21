4 shopping malls among locations added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Tampines Mall, West Mall, Century Square and Gek Poh Shopping Centre were among several locations added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Aug 21).

Tampines Mall was visited by a COVID-19 case on Aug 8, while the Gek Poh Shopping Centre at Jurong West was visited twice, on Aug 8 and Aug 9.

The Food Market food court at Century Square was also patronised on Aug 8, while the Cold Storage supermarket at West Mall was visited on Aug 16.

The remaining locations are a shop and a cafe on Dunlop Street, a jewellery shop on Serangoon Road, a supermarket on Norris Road and a restaurant on New Punggol Road.

The new locations are as follows:

(Table: MOH)

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified, said the ministry.

As a precautionary measure, however, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," it added.

The ministry said there is no need for people to avoid places that have been frequented by COVID-19 cases, and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 117 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including six in the community and 13 imported infections.

This brings the country's tally of cases to 56,216, with fatalities remaining at 27.

Three of the six new community cases are Singaporeans. They include a 61-year-old man who went to work at SLR Revolution at Excelsior Shopping Centre. The date of his onset of symptoms was Aug 17, according to MOH. He is not linked to other COVID-19 cases.

The two other Singaporeans are a 47-year-old woman who was asymptomatic and not linked to other cases, and a 14-year-old boy who is a contact of two previously confirmed cases. The date of his onset of symptoms was Aug 15.

The other community cases are a 45-year-old Malaysian man, a 27-year-old man from India and a 37-year-old Bangladeshi man. MOH reported that all were asymptomatic.

The 13 imported cases reported on Friday had arrived from the Philippines, India and the UK between Aug 7 and 10. All of them were placed on stay-home notice when they arrived in Singapore. They were asymptomatic and tested while serving their notice.

