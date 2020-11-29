68-year-old man is Singapore's 29th COVID-19 fatality; returned from work in Indonesia

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old man has died from complications due to the coronavirus, becoming Singapore's 29th COVID-19 fatality.

In a media release on Saturday (Nov 28), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the Singaporean man, known as Case 58343, had a history of hypertension and heart disease.

The man travelled to Indonesia for work on Mar 10.

He experienced shortness of breath since Nov 11 and returned to Singapore on Nov 17 when he was admitted to a hospital upon his arrival, said MOH.

His COVID-19 infection was confirmed on Nov 18 and he died from complications due to the coronavirus on Nov 27.



"The cause of death as determined by the pathologist is ischaemic heart disease with COVID-19," said MOH. "The National University Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them."



The last reported COVID-19 death in Singapore was on Oct 12 when a 64-year-old man died due to complications from the coronavirus infection.

The man, a Singapore permanent resident known as Case 57960, had a history of hypertension. MOH said he had been working in India since December 2019 and returned to Singapore on Sep 23.



According to MOH records, he had an onset of symptoms on Sep 30 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Oct 4.



Singapore reported six new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, with one in the community and five imported infections.

