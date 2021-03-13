61-year-old man is Singapore's 30th COVID-19 fatality

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man died on Friday (Mar 12) from complications due to the coronavirus, becoming Singapore's 30th COVID-19 fatality, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday.

The Singaporean man, known as Case 59858, had a "past history" of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and gout, added the Health Ministry. He is Singapore's first COVID-19 fatality in more than three months.



The man had been in the United Arab Emirates for work and returned to Singapore on Jan 30. He developed a cough just before departing the UAE and shortness of breath on the same day, and tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Singapore.



"The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them," said MOH.



The last COVID-19 death in Singapore was reported on Nov 28, when a 68-year-old man died from complications due to the coronavirus.



The Singaporean man, known as Case 58343, had a history of hypertension and heart disease.

He had travelled to Indonesia for work on Mar 10, MOH said. The man experienced shortness of breath since Nov 11 and returned to Singapore on Nov 17, when he was admitted to a hospital upon arrival, said the Health Ministry.

His COVID-19 infection was confirmed on Nov 18 and he died from complications due to the coronavirus on Nov 27.

"The cause of death as determined by the pathologist is ischaemic heart disease with COVID-19," said MOH in November.

Singapore reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, all of whom were imported infections.











