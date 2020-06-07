Singapore reports 383 new COVID-19 infections, including 14 community cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 383 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Jun 7), including 14 cases in the community.

The 14 cases involve nine Singaporeans, one permanent resident, one student pass holder, one work pass holder and two work permit holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the 14 community cases, 11 were picked up as part of MOH's proactive screening and surveillance to identify cases early and isolate them.

Five of these cases are students aged between 13 and 17. One is a school employee - a 34-year-old Singaporean woman who reported the onset of symptoms on Jun 3. All six cases are unlinked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore's tally of COVID-19 infections now stands at 37,910.

The vast majority of the new cases, 369, are work permit holders residing in dormitories.

A total of 327 more cases have been discharged, bringing the total number of those who have fully recovered and discharged from hospitals or community care facilities to 24,886.

There are currently 295 cases still in hospital, most of whom are stable or improving. Three are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, said MOH.

A total of 12,704 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are patients who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.



Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Education announced that four students and one non-teaching school staff member were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, after they were tested as part of the extended surveillance testing.



They are from five different schools - Anglican High School, CHIJ Katong Convent, CHIJ St Theresa’s Convent, Geylang Methodist Secondary School and Hwa Chong Institution.



MOH later confirmed a sixth case, a 16-year-old Chinese national, from Ascensia International School.

"The epidemiological evidence suggests that these cases were likely to have been infected during the circuit breaker period, and not after school reopening," MOH said

The other three "proactively screened" cases were tested as they had prolonged acute respiratory infection symptoms, said the ministry.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining COVID-19 cases.



On Saturday, Singapore confirmed that a 25th person had died from complications related to COVID-19.

A 41-year-old male Chinese national, known as Case 11714, died on Thursday, more than two weeks after being discharged.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Apr 22, and had recovered from the infection and was discharged on May 17, MOH said.

"He collapsed on Jun 4 and the coroner has certified that the cause of death was massive pulmonary thromboembolism following SARS-CoV-2 infection," the health ministry added.

He is the youngest person in Singapore to die from complications due to COVID-19.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram