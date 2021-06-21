44-year-old man with history of diabetes dies from COVID-19 complications, Singapore’s death toll now 35

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man has died from complications due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Jun 21).

The man, a Singapore permanent resident, died on Sunday. This brings Singapore's total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 to 35.

The man was admitted to Alexandra Hospital on May 25 and was confirmed to have the coronavirus the next day.

He had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had a history of diabetes mellitus, said MOH.

Alexandra Hospital reached out to his family and was extending assistance to them, added the ministry.

The man’s death is the second due to COVID-19 reported in June, after the death of an 86-year-old woman on Jun 7.

There are currently no COVID-19 cases in the intensive care unit.

Singapore reported a total of 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 13 in the community, bringing the national tally to 62,430 infections.



