Singapore reports 799 new COVID-19 cases, taking total past 14,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 799 new COVID-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday (Apr 27), taking the national tally to 14,423.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary release of figures.

Fourteen cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

"We are still working through the details of the cases and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," the ministry added.

Singapore is now in a "circuit breaker" period to stem the spread of COVID-19. The circuit breaker was scheduled to end on May 4 but has been extended until Jun 1.



The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) will not hold a physical May Day Rally this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's May Day message will be simulcast on national television and streamed via several social media channels.



