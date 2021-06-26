Singapore reports third COVID-19 fatality in June, an 84-year-old woman

SINGAPORE: An 84-year-old Singaporean woman died on Saturday (Jun 26) from complications due to COVID-19, the third such fatality in Singapore in June.

The woman was Singapore's 36th fatality from the coronavirus. Known as Case 64255, the retiree was tested for COVID-19 on Jun 15 as part of community surveillance testing for visitors to Blocks 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View. Her test result returned positive on the same day.

She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of cancer, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday.



The woman was linked to the Case 64264 cluster. Case 64264 is a 32-year-old Indonesian woman who is a foreign domestic worker. The cluster has eight infections, including the 84-year-old Singaporean woman.



"The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them," said MOH.



An 86-year-old woman who died on Jun 7 was the first COVID-19 fatality in June, followed by a 44-year-old man who died on Jun 20. Three deaths due to COVID-19 complications were also reported in May.

Singapore reported 13 new community COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 62,530 infections.

