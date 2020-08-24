51 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 51 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Aug 24), taking the national tally to 56,404.



There is one new infection in the community involving a Singaporean, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary update.

Seven cases are imported, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, it added.



Further details will be announced on Monday night, said the ministry.







About 4,800 workers have been issued a stay-home notice at Sungei Tengah Lodge, a day after a new COVID-19 cluster emerged at the dormitory.



Sungei Tengah Lodge is Singapore's largest purpose-built dormitory, with about 16,000 workers living there.



As of Sunday, 58 cases have been linked to the new cluster, all of them asymptomatic.



The Building and Construction Authority has also issued a safety time-out notice to 20 construction projects where the workers who tested positive for COVID-19 had been working.



