Singapore's daily COVID-19 cases fall to five-month low with 31 new infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 31 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Aug 25), its lowest daily figure since Mar 22.

This brings the country's total to 56,435.

There was one imported case – who was placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore – and no community cases, said the Ministry of Health in its preliminary daily update.

More details of the new cases will be provided on Tuesday night, it added.







PRESIDENT ADDRESSES OPENING OF PARLIAMENT

Singapore must be able to adjust its COVID-19 strategies as the situation continues to unfold, and be more resilient and nimble than others in responding to change, said President Halimah Yacob on Monday in her address at the opening of the 14th Parliament.

The new term of Government is starting “under the shadow of COVID-19”, Madam Halimah said, noting that while Singapore has brought new infections under control, the number of cases has risen in other parts of the world.

“The situations globally and domestically have changed and there is no going back to the status quo ante,” the President said.

Singapore is facing its worst recession since independence, she added. While the Government is injecting about S$100 billion into economy, the situation will “remain grave" for some time, she said.

This was the first time that the opening of Parliament was held in more than one location, in light of COVID-19 safe distancing measures.

