COVID-19: Wife of critically ill Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth to baby boy

SINGAPORE: The wife of a Bangladeshi worker, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore, has given birth to a baby boy in Bangladesh, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said on Tuesday (Mar 31).

The Bangladeshi national, who is case 42, tested positive for the disease on Feb 8 after being admitted to the intensive care unit at Changi General Hospital (CGH) the day before. He was later transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Writing on Facebook on Tuesday, MWC said: "We received the good news from the wife of case 42 on the arrival of their firstborn yesterday afternoon.

"MWC is especially pleased to have facilitated a video conference call between the wife and the worker's medical team - in the presence of the husband - a day before her delivery.

"We are grateful to his doctors who helped to make this last-minute request possible even though he remains under sedation, and, in the words of his wife - for allowing her to seek strength from seeing her beloved before the delivery."



Last month, the Bangladesh High Commission said the 39-year-old was in a critical condition, having already suffered from respiratory and kidney problems, and pneumonia before being infected with COVID-19.



MWC said on Tuesday that the man "has been cleared of the COVID-19 virus" and was transferred out of NCID "a few days ago".



"Due to the complications brought on by the virus, he is still currently under close medical attention and treatment in ICU, as shared by his family," the post read.

"His condition remains critical, but we are encouraged by this latest development and continue to ask for everyone's prayers for him.



"His wife wishes to convey her thanks to everyone in Singapore who has shown concern and support for her husband and their family. In particular, she conveys her gratitude to the group of medical professionals who continue to give their best to treat her husband despite this stressful period where all the healthcare workers are stretched."



Social enterprise group ItsRainingRaincoats also made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

The group had organised a donation drive for the woman earlier in the month and collected 33 cartons of items, including diapers, formula milk and soft toys.

As the number of items exceeded expectations, the organisation also helped the families of two workers in Singapore who died in workplace accidents.



Founder of ItsRainingRaincoats Dipa Swaminathan said her organisation is delighted and relieved that the baby was born healthy and that both the young mother and baby are doing well.

“We have been getting daily reports from her. She received all the baby items we sent her a few days ago and is grateful,” she said.

"We hope she gets some joy as she unpacks those cartons and sees all the cute baby clothes and toys for her newborn. We continue to pray for the father’s recovery."



The Bangladeshi national had reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 1 and sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic two days later, before going to CGH on Feb 5.

On Feb 7, the man went for a follow-up appointment at Bedok Polyclinic and was admitted to the intensive care unit at CGH on the same day. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb 8 and was transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The man is linked to the cluster at a construction site at Seletar Aerospace Heights.

Prior to hospital admission, the man had visited Mustafa Centre and stayed at The Leo dormitory on Kaki Bukit Road.



