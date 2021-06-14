COVID-19: Singapore eases border measures for travellers from Israel, tightens measures for arrivals from Fiji

SINGAPORE: Singapore will allow travellers from Israel to serve part of their 21-day stay-home notice at a place of residence, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Jun 14).

Currently, travellers from Israel must spend the entirety of their 21-day stay-home notice at a dedicated facility.

Given the improving situation in Israel, travellers who have remained in the country for 21 days before arriving in Singapore will be allowed to spend the last seven days of their 21-day stay-home notice at a place of residence or self-sourced accommodation, said MOH.

This measure will take effect for travellers from Israel who arrive in Singapore from 11.59pm on Jun 16.

The Health Ministry on Monday also updated Singapore's border measures for travellers from Fiji.

"Given the worsening situation in Fiji, we will be tightening border measures for travellers from Fiji" with immediate effect, said MOH.

All travellers who have spent time in Fiji in the 21 days before arriving in Singapore will be required to serve a 21-day stay-home notice at a dedicated facility.

Prior to this, travellers from Fiji were allowed to spend the last seven days of their stay-home notice at a place of residence or self-sourced accommodation.

"Travellers who have not completed their 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated stay-home notice facilities by 11.59pm on Jun 16, will be required to serve the additional seven days at their current dedicated stay-home notice facility," MOH said.

These travellers will be contacted regarding the additional costs to be paid, the Health Ministry added.

Travellers who are currently serving their stay-home notice at a place of residence or self-sourced accommodation will be required to complete their 21-day stay-home notice at their current location to minimise movement and risk of transmission, said MOH.

All travellers serving a 21-day stay-home notice will undergo COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction tests on-arrival, on Day 14 of their stay-home notice and before the end of their 21-day stay-home notice period.

The Health Ministry said it will continue to adjust Singapore's border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community as the global COVID-19 situation evolves.

