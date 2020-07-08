Singapore reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, including man who died from cardiorespiratory failure

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 158 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Jul 8), including a 69-year-old Singaporean man who was found unresponsive at home.

The man, identified as Case 45227, died on Tuesday. He had been found unresponsive at home and was taken to Sengkang General Hospital’s emergency department. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the same day.

The man had a history of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia, hypothyroidism and chronic kidney disease.

"The preliminary cause of death is cardiorespiratory failure, pending further investigations by the coroner," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on Wednesday evening.

Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count. This is consistent with international practice for classifying deaths.

Singapore's total number of cases is now at 45,298, with the death toll remaining at 26.

UNLINKED COMMUNITY CASES

The man who died was one of six unlinked community cases reported on Wednesday. He was one of three people swabbed under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor.

MOH said that his onset of symptoms was on Jun 27. CNA has asked MOH for more details.

The other three unlinked cases were tested as they work in essential services, even though they were asymptomatic.

LINKED COMMUNITY CASES

Wednesday's report included three community cases that are linked. Two of them were contacts of previously confirmed cases and had been tested during their quarantine to determine their status. They were asymptomatic.

The remaining case was also asymptomatic and was detected because of MOH's screening of workers in essential services. He is linked to the Micron Semiconductor Asia cluster.

In all, there were two Singaporeans, two permanent residents, two work pass holders and three work permit holders among the nine new community cases, said MOH.

MOH said the overall number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of eight cases per day in the week before to an average of 14 per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased, from an average of four cases per day in the week before to an average of six per day in the past week.

2 TEENAGERS AMONG IMPORTED CASES

There were also three imported cases. They include a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl - both Indian nationals and Dependant’s Pass holders. They returned to Singapore from India on Jun 26.

The remaining case is a 24-year-old Singaporean man who returned from the Philippines on Jun 26.

All of them were placed on 14-day stay-home notices when they arrived in Singapore, and were tested while serving their orders.







CASES IN FOREIGN WORKER DORMITORIES

A total of 146 cases were work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry said. A dormitory at 12 Kian Teck Crescent was also identified as a new cluster, with a total of nine cases.

MOH said the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force has been systematically and progressively clearing dormitories through "aggressive testing" of migrant workers.

The following dormitories have been cleared, and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for COVID-19 infection:

10 Tuas South Street 12

109 Ubi Avenue 4

11 Defu Lane 1

12 Kwong Min Road

18 Woodlands Industrial Park E1

55 Genting Lane

6 Tuas View Square

Of all new cases reported on Wednesday, 96 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

321 MORE PATIENTS DISCHARGED

A total of 321 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged. In all, 41,323 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 215 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A further 3,734 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Three more locations were added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases while infections. They are Mustafa Centre, JEM shopping mall and Jurong Point.

Singapore moved into Phase 2 of its reopening on Jun 19, nearly three weeks after entering Phase 1 with its exit from a "circuit breaker" period.

Addressing social media claims, MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said on Tuesday that the authorities do not have "active plans" to return to Phase 1 immediately after the General Election.

Associate Professor Mak said the task force leading Singapore's response to the pandemic did not see the rise in the number of community cases as a second wave of infections, attributing it to an increase in social interactions after the circuit breaker.

