47 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including 1 imported case

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 47 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Sep 8), including one imported case.

This takes the national total to 57,091.

There was no new community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary report, adding that the only imported case had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More updates will be given on Tuesday night, the ministry said.







On Monday, seven shopping malls were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, said MOH.

The shopping centres were VivoCity, Lucky Plaza, AMK Hub, Mustafa Centre, E!Hub @ Downtown East, Paya Lebar Square and Wheelock Place.

The ICA Building and Gardens By The Bay were also on the list.

Singapore also saw its lowest daily COVID-19 figure in nearly six months on Monday, with 22 new cases reported.

All 22 of them were asymptomatic.

