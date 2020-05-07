2 quarantine order officers who served orders at various dormitories test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Two quarantine officers who served orders at various foreign worker dormitories have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (May 7).

Two healthcare workers are also among the seven new community cases reported on Thursday.



QUARANTINE OFFICERS

The two officers who served quarantine orders at dormitories were confirmed to have COVID-19 on Wednesday, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The first officer, a 36-year-old Singaporean man identified as Case 20542, had experienced onset of symptoms on Tuesday.

The second officer, Case 20576, is a 23-year-old Singaporean man who experienced onset of symptoms on Apr 30.

Both men did not have any recent travel history to affected countries or regions. MOH said no link has currently been established between both cases.

The ministry did not specify which dormitories the quarantine officers served orders at.

HEALTHCARE WORKERS

The two new cases involving healthcare workers are currently unlinked.

The first healthcare worker, Case 20737, is a 33-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a healthcare assistant at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

She experienced the onset of symptoms on Apr 24 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Wednesday. Prior to her hospital admission, she had gone to work for a few hours, MOH said.

She is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Disease (NCID).

The second healthcare worker, Case 20844, is a 43-year-old Singaporean man who works as a radiographer at the community care facility at the Singapore Expo.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and had gone to work prior to his hospital admission. He is currently warded at the NCID.

This is the fourth COVID-19 case from the public healthcare sector that is linked to the Singapore Expo facility in less than a week.



A 34-year-old Singaporean woman, a nurse employed by the Health Promotion Board, tested positive for the disease last Saturday after working at the Singapore Expo facility.

MOH said on Monday a 52-year-old healthcare volunteer had contracted the disease after working there. A 20-year-old nurse working at the facility also tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.



CNA has approached MOH for more information.

