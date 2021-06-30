5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all linked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Jun 30), all linked to previous cases.

The five cases had already been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also 11 imported cases who were all placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Six were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the remaining five cases developed illness during stay-home notice or isolation.



In all, Singapore reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said MOH.



COVID-19 DAY CHART

INTERVAL BETWEEN COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES SHORTENED TO 4 WEEKS



The interval between the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been shortened to four weeks, announced MOH on Tuesday.

This is as part of efforts to ensure that more of the population will be fully vaccinated earlier, said the ministry. Previously, the minimum interval was six to eight weeks.



Permanent residents and long-term pass holders in Singapore aged 12 to 39 can also get vaccinated on Jun 30 - earlier than the previously announced Jul 2.



This is due to the steady vaccination take-up by Singapore citizens and new registrations from citizens aged 12 to 39 years old tapering off, said MOH.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,579 cases and 36 fatalities from the disease.

