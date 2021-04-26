1 community case, 1 dormitory resident among 45 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two new locally transmitted cases were among the 45 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Apr 26).

This is the highest single-day increase of new cases since Jan 30, when 58 new infections were reported.

One case has been reported in the community and another in the foreign workers' dormitory, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining 43 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolatedupon arrival in Singapore. Of these, 13 are Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.



Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, the ministry said.











ANTISEPTIC THROAT SPRAY REDUCES COVID-19 SPREAD

A type of antiseptic throat spray has been found to be effective in reducing the spread of the coronavirus in high transmission settings, Singapore researchers said on Sunday (Apr 25).

An oral drug usually prescribed to treat malaria and arthritis was found to be effective in reducing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 as well.

The findings were made after a six-week clinical trial conducted last May that involved more than 3,000 migrant workers living in Tuas South dormitory.



The workers were given a povidone-iodine throat spray, which can be bought off the counter, and oral hydroxychloroquine, which requires a prescription.

Both were found to reduce the incidence of coronavirus infection, according to the study.

The two drugs were chosen because they are easily available, said lead author of the clinical study Associate Professor Raymond Seet from the National University Hospital (NUH).

The findings have been published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

Singapore has reported a total of 61,051 COVID-19 cases as of Monday.



