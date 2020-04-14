COVID-19: Singapore's defence agency designs adjustable, reusable face shields

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) has designed an adjustable, reusable face shield to protect the country's frontline workers from COVID-19, amid a global shortage of protective equipment.

Called FaceProtect+, the shield has an adjustable frame that caters to different face sizes and people who wear spectacles, said DSTA in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 14).

Compared to commercial off-the-shelf shields, the DSTA version has a wider, longer and thicker visor. It also covers a larger portion of the face and can be reused after it is washed with soap and water, said DSTA.

Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) has designed an adjustable, reusable face shield to protect the country's frontline workers from COVID-19, amid a global shortage of protective equipment. (Photo: Defence Science and Technology Agency)

Across the world, frontline medical staff are clamouring for face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

There is evidence that infected people may be able to spread the virus to others for one to three days before showing symptoms.

A Singapore study, published earlier this month, found at least 10 cases of this happening here.

“With the heightened demand for PPE, our engineers started to design and prototype a cost-effective, lightweight and reusable face shield that offers an extra layer of protection for our frontline workers,” said Mr Shawn Chew, a senior engineer from the National Security Programme Centre in DSTA.

DSTA, a statutory board under the Ministry of Defence, is working with Racer Technology to locally manufacture the face shields, which will be supplied to public agencies, including the Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces, the Ministry of Manpower and the Land Transport Authority.

