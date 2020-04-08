COVID-19: 224 Singapore residents evacuated from Egypt on special repatriation flight

SINGAPORE: More than 200 Singapore residents arrived in Singapore after they were evacuated from Egypt early Wednesday (Apr 8) morning.

The group includes 211 students who were studying at Al-Azhar University in Cairo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.

“224 Singapore residents have arrived safely in Singapore this morning from Cairo, Egypt on a special repatriation flight arranged by MFA and MUIS (Islamic Religious Council of Singapore),” the statement said.



The returnees will serve a 14-day self-isolation at dedicated stay-home notice facilities upon arrival in Singapore, MFA added.

The flight was arranged as Egypt suspended all commercial flight services, the ministry said.

Several Singaporeans have been evacuated from countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdowns were announced across the globe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The evacuations include two Scoot-operated evacuation flights for Singaporeans and their family members from the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Eight Singaporeans were also evacuated from Tehran on a flight arranged by Malaysia. They arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Mar 22 and had to serve a 14-day quarantine in Kuala Lumpur as required by Malaysian authorities.

