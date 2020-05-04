Volunteer at Singapore Expo isolation facility among 3 new public healthcare workers infected with COVID-19

SINGAPORE: A healthcare volunteer at the Singapore Expo community isolation facility has tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (May 4).

The 52-year-old Singaporean woman had no recent travel history to affected countries or regions and is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The woman is one of three public healthcare sector workers infected with COVID-19, as announced by MOH on Monday.

The other two are a 33-year-old Singaporean woman who is a facilities manager at NCID and a 32-year-old Singaporean doctor at Changi General Hospital.

Singapore reported 573 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the country's total to 18,778.

This is the second public healthcare sector coronavirus case that is linked to the facility, after a 34-year-old Singaporean woman tested positive for the disease on Saturday.

MOH said the nurse, employed by the Health Promotion Board, had not gone to work since the onset of symptoms.

The Singapore Expo facility, which has been operational since Apr 10, houses both recovering patients and “early" patients who are confirmed to have COVID-19 but are mostly well.

Such community facilities have played a key role in shifting the load away from hospitals, with more than 80 per cent of all COVID-19 patients currently located at these facilities as of Saturday.

These facilities, in places such as Singapore Expo, Changi Exhibition Centre and D’Resort in Pasir Ris, are for coronavirus patients with mild symptoms and lower risk factors.

