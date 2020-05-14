COVID-19: Singapore reports smallest daily number of community cases since start of circuit breaker

SINGAPORE: Singapore recorded two new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Thursday (May 14), the lowest daily count since the start of the "circuit breaker".

The daily number of discharged patients also crossed the 1,000 mark for the first time, with 1,164 more COVID-19 patients making a full recovery, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

The first of the two new community cases is a 76-year-old Singaporean man who is part of a cluster at 63 Senoko Drive. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.



The other case is a 43-year-old permanent resident, who is part of a cluster at TTJ Design & Engineering and is a contact of Cases 10923, 12471, 15097 and 21384.

He experienced onset of symptoms on Monday and tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

"The number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of eight cases per day in the week before, to an average of five per day in the past week," said MOH in an update on Thursday evening.

"The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of three cases per day in the week before, to an average of two per day in the past week."



A total of 752 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, while a new cluster was identified at 2 Perumal Road.











NUMBER OF DISCHARGED PATIENTS HIT NEW HIGH

A total of 1,164 more COVID-19 patients were discharged on Thursday, the first time the number of recovered patients in a day has crossed the 1,000 mark.



MOH said on Thursday that there are currently 1,072 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Most are stable or improving, while 20 are in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 19,032 patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities, MOH said. These are cases who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Twenty-one people have died from COVID-19 in Singapore. No deaths were reported on Thursday.

The remaining 750 cases reported on Thursday were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The ministry said it continues to pick up many more cases among work permit holders residing in dormitories, including in factory-converted dormitories, because of extensive testing in these premises.













