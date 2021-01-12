17 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 17 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Jan 12), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



No locally transmitted cases in the community or in foreign workers' dormitories were reported.

All 17 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Details of the new cases would be released on Tuesday night, MOH said.







HOME TEAM FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE OFFICERS TO GET VACCINATED

About 1,050 frontline healthcare officers from the Home Team will be vaccinated against COVID-19 over the coming weeks, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Monday.



A total of 1,123 Home Team officers were identified for this vaccination operation, and 94 per cent had agreed to receive the jab, MHA said.

Eighty officers were already vaccinated on Monday.



The vaccination exercise, including the second dose, for the 1,050 Home Team officers is expected to be completed in six weeks.



This comes after the Government had accepted a vaccination strategy that involves first inoculating healthcare workers starting Dec 30 last year, and rolling it out to more healthcare institutions in the coming weeks.

The aim is also to vaccinate the elderly, starting with those aged 70 years and above, from February, before vaccinating other Singaporeans and long-term residents who are medically eligible for vaccination.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,946 COVID-19 cases.

